Leading Elmina Sharks to stay in Premier League is my priority - Odartey Lamptey

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Coach Nii Odartey Lamptey has revealed that his priority is to lead Elmina Sharks to maintain their Premier League status at the end of the season.



The former Ghana football international took over the club following the sacking of Yaw Acheampong and his assistant, Felix Aboagye on the grounds of poor performance.



The former Royal Anderlecht midfielder has won three out of four matches since taking charge.



The 46-year-old recorded his biggest win after the 1-0 victory over giants Asante Kotoko.



“I just took over someone month and it’s now that I’m getting to know the boys," he said.



“But I’m happy maybe four matches I have been able to win three matches."



“Getting to know the day by day I’m sure and maybe by the end of the season I will get to know them or at the middle of the season."



“So as time goes on I’m changing you know reshuffling each player at a certain position."



“As I said, my main objective is to let them win and stay in the Premier League,” Odartey Lamptey said.



Elmina Sharks occupy a decent 12th position on the league table with 26 points.



Sharks will be hosted by Inter Allies on matchday 21 at the Accra Sports Stadium this weekend.