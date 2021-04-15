'Lead regional fight against hooliganism' - GFA Prez charges Aduana Stars

Sports News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has charged Aduana Stars to lead the charge against football fan violence and hooliganism in the Bono and Ahafo regions.



The twin regions have become been a hot bed of fan violence and hooliganism with recent happenings in the National Division One League Zone 1 confirming the area as very volatile.



In recent months fans of Wamanafo Mighty Royals assaulter match officials in their match involving Boafoakwa Tano.



Another game involving Techiman City and Tamale City FC also ended abruptly due to fans abusing match officials.



The GFA President and his Executive Council have been embarking on a tour in the Bono and Ahafo Regions talking to stakeholders including supporters to and the tour landed the GFA President and his team at Aduana Stars where he charged the team to be at the fore front om the war against hooliganism and fan violence at the stadium.



“Aduana Stars is a respected club in this region and all your management members are highly respected. Unfortunately, the younger clubs are perpetrating acts that are blurring the image of football in this region.



“We believe, you being their leader in the region, you have the power to call them to book when you sense they are putting up acts that destroy the game.



“I believe if your CEO (George Gyawu) invites Mighty Royals or Nsoatreman or any other club in this region, they will run here with the swiftness it requires.



“So we call on you to use your leadership role to help this fight against hooliganism,” he urged.