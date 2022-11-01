Lawyer Richard Odum Mensah wins Depot Tennis Club Internal Ranking Tournament

Tennis News of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Source: Etornam Gblende and Pasinoman

Lawyer Richard Odum Mensah has won the 2022 Depot Tennis Club Internal Ranking Tournament. He beat Prince Tetteh 6-4, 0-6, 6-1 in a three-and-half-hour duel to become the club's No. 1 player.



The tournament which was played over a seven-week period saw club members competing among themselves to determine the best player of the club. Richard Odum Mensah took home a trophy and cash prize of five hundred Ghana cedis (GH¢ 500.00)



In the ladies’ final, Eugenia Asigri beat Lola Mogaji to annex the 2022 female ranking title. She received a trophy and five hundred Cedis (GH¢500.00)



Presenting the trophies, the Chairman of the Depot Tennis Club, Bilal Bin Hassan praised the enthusiasm that club members showed throughout the tournament. He revealed plans to roll out a series of trial matches to improve the competitiveness of members.



Lawyer Odum Mensah expressed his excitement at the win saying, “Prince fought until the end of every match, I don't know how I came through but I am very happy I won”.



In total, 45 players made up of 36 males and 9 females participated in the tournament. The annual Tesano Police Depot Tennis Club internal ranking tournament is organized to rank members of the club and also to keep members in good shape for future external tournaments.



The Tesano Depot Club is located within the Ghana Police training school, Tesano.



