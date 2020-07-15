Sports News of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Lawyer Larbi Amoah shares view on possible outcome of CAS ruling involving Osei Palmer and GFA

Tema Youth FC Owner, Wilfred Osei Kwaku

Happy Sports has been seeking ideas on the possible outcome of the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) verdict on Wilfred Osei Kwaku and the Ghana Football Association case which is set to come out on Friday 17 July 2020.



Wilfred Osei Kwaku popularly known as Osei Palmer is seeking for redress at the Sports Tribunal after he was disqualified from contesting in last year’s GFA Presidential elections.



Osei Palmer was disqualified by the then Normalisation Committee of the GFA from contesting from the election for not failing to pay the 10 per cent player transfer fee.



The verdict which is set to be announced on Friday may shake the foundations of Ghana football as possible re-election may happen if it goes in the way of Osei Palmer.



In an interview with legal practitioner Larbi Amoah who also works with Medeama SC on the possible outcome of the verdict and it implications on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM, he said, “It will depend on the way the ruling will be made. The verdict can go both ways and it is not certain that they will surely direct that a new election should be held so we must all wait for the CAS ruling to be out”



“They can also make category orders on the judgment that the elections be declared null and void so Palmer can contest”, he added

