Sports News of Monday, 29 January 2024

footballghana.com

Lawrence Ati-Zigi plays full throttle for St Gallen in 4-1 defeat to Lugano

Ghana international, Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in action for FC St. Gallen on Sunday when the team suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of FC Lugano.

In the Round 20 game of the ongoing Swiss Super League campaign, the Black Stars shot-stopper started for his team at home.

Unfortunately, FC St. Gallen was reduced to 10 men after just five minutes when Lukas Görtler was shown a red card.

Although the team managed to cope, Lugano had a breakthrough in the 45th minute through a strike from Jonathan Sabbatini to take the lead.

Courtesy of second-half goals from Mihailo Stevanović, Žan Celar, and Uran Bislim, Lugano cruised to a 4-0 win to bag all three points.

The only consolation goal for FC St. Gallen was scored by Jonathan Sabbatini

In the clash today, Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi lasted the entire 90 minutes as his team received the battering.