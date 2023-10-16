Lawrence Ati-Zigi is the best goalkeeper in Swiss League - Former Swiss footballer

Sports News of Monday, 16 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Swiss footballer, Philipp Degen has heaped praise on Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi.



Speaking to 3Sports in an interview, he said he has no doubt the Black Stars shot-stopper is the best goalkeeper in Switzerland.



“Now he’s one of the best, he’s the best keeper in Switzerland. He’s the best so far. He improves amazingly, he’s a great guy. I haven’t seen so many guys move so positively, always want to give everything positive. He’s is doing very well,” Philipp Degen said.



Lawrence Ati-Zigi, 26, joined Swiss Super League side FC St. Gallen in 2020.



Since moving to the club, he has established himself as a top goalie and remains the first-choice option for his team.



In the past year, he has somewhat also become the first choice goalkeeper for the Black Stars of Ghana.



