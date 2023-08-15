Lawrence Ati-Zigi fails to keep clean sheet in four outings as St. Gallen draw at Servette

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi has failed to keep a clean sheet in St. Gallen’s draw away at Servette on Friday in round four of the 2023/24 Swiss Super League.



The Black Stars goalkeeper is yet to keep a clean sheet after rounds of games in the Swiss top flight.



He kept only four clean sheets last season in 33 matches but was voted the best goalkeeper in Switzerland by the Swiss Footballers Association.



Ati-Zigi started and played the entire duration of the game at the Stade de Geneva in front of seven thousand fans.



It took only six minutes for the home side to open the scoring, with Ati-Zigi conceding first in the game.



Ivory Coast international Chris Bedia found the back of the net following a pass from Anthony Baron, a French international defender.



It looked like the visitors were going to steal all three points as the game passed the 80 minutes and Servette were still leading.



Austria defender Albert Vallci drew St. Gallen level in the 81st minute following a pass from Swedish defender Nikolaj Moller.



Lawrence Ati-Zigi made four saves in the game to keep his side in the game as they laboured to claim a point.