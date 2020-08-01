Sports News of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Latif Blessing's LAFC suffer MLS is Back elimination after defeat to Orlando City

LAFC were heading for a win before a 90th minute equalizer from Orlando City.

Ghanaian midfielder Latif Blessing featured as LAFC suffered elimination from the MLS is Back after a penalty shoot out defeat to Orlando City.



The former Liberty Professionals winger executed his spot kick perfectly, but Jordan Harvey's rattled effort hit the crossbar as LAFC lost 5-4 on penalties.



LAFC were heading for a win before a 90th minute equalizer from Orlando City.



The California based club took the lead through veteran forward Bradley Wright-Philips, before Joao Moutinho's last minute header leveled the scoreline.



Blessing has been key to LAFC at the MLS is Back tourney, playing in all five games and scoring in the quarter final victory over Seattle Sounders.



The defeat means the petite Ghanaian winger will have to wait until next season to win his first major title with the club.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.