Latif Blessing registers assist as LAFC progress in MLS is Back tourney

Blessing provided assist for LAFC

Ghanaian midfielder Latif Atta Blessing provided an assist in LAFC's 2-2 draw against Portland Timbers in the MLS is Back tournament as Bob Bradley's men progress to the round of 16 of the competition.



Blessing played in Bradley Wright-Philips who blasted from 36 yards to hand LAFC an equalizer after falling early to a Jaroslaw Niezgoda goal for Portland.



LAFC then took the lead through Mark-Anthony Kaye, heading home a perfect Brian Rodríguez corner.



But after multiple changes in the second half by coach Bob Bradley, LAFC were dealt a huge blow when the Timbers pulled parity with ten minutes left.



Jeremy Ebobisse strong header could not be dealt with by the LAFC defendce.



Latif Blessing lasted the entire duration, playing more of a defensive role, starting and finishing the game as a right back.



The draw send the California based club through to the round of 16, where they face champions Seattle Sounders.

