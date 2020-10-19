Sports News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Latif Blessing misses LA FC draw against Portland Timbers as transfer talks to Vasco da Gama intensifies

Latif Blessing’s proposed transfer to Brazilian side Vasco da Gama FC has intensified after the midfielder was left out of Los Angeles FC’s squad for the crunch encounter against Portland Timbers on Sunday night.



Blessing has emerged as a transfer target for the South American outfit after their pursuit for number-one target Antonio Valencia continues to stall.



The Brazilian club are reported to have reached an advance stage in the negotiations with LAFC for the versatile midfielder.



The Black and White lads have proposed an initial loan deal with the option to buy permanently amid uncertainty surrounding his long-term future.



The transfer talks appears to have unsettled the 23-year-old hence manager Bob Bradley axed him from the squad for the game against Portland Timbers.



LAFC managed to snatch a point from the game at the death courtesy 16-year-old forward Christian Torres after Jeremy Ebobisse has given Timbers the lead 2 minutes after recess.



The Ghanaian is a key piece for the Los Angeles-based giants, providing four assists in 17 games this season to cement his place as one of MLS’s most-versatile players.



He can play in midfield, plus at winger and outside back.



Originally picked in the 2017 Expansion Draft from Sporting Kansas City, Blessing has transformed from a wide player to box-to-box midfielder with a tireless work rate.



He was previously named the 2016 Ghana Premier League player of the year while at Liberty Professionals.

