Latif Blessing features as LAFC exit 'MLS is Back Tournament'

Ghana international Latif Blessings

Ghanaian winger Latif Blessing was in action for LAFC as they suffered elimination from the MLS is Back Tournament after a penalty shoot-out defeat to Orlando City.



The 23-year-old lasted the entire duration of the game with a scintillating performance, but it was not enough for his side to progress to the semi-finals of the competition.



The Black & Gold took the lead after the recess in the 60th minute through Bradley Wright-Phillips, who tapped home inside the six-yard box, turning home a Diego Rossi cutback cross.



Bu Joao Moutinho's last-minute header for Orlando City leveled the scoreline.



Blessing executed his spot-kick perfectly, but Jordan Harvey's rattled effort hit the crossbar as LAFC lost 5-4 on penalties.



The former Liberty Professionals ace has been one of the key players for LAFC in the MLS is Back tourney, playing in all five games and scoring in the quarter-final victory over Seattle Sounders.

