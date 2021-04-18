Latif Blessing and Kwadwo Opoku shine as LAFC open 2021 MLS season with victory over Austin

Sports News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian duo Latif Blessing and Kwadwo Opoku impressed in LAFC's season opener against Austin in the MLS on Saturday.



Blessing lasted the entire duration playing at the left side of midfield with youngster Kwadwo Opoku replacing Carlos Vela in the 22nd minute as Los Angeles FC won 2-0 against the inaugural team.



Opoku who was very effective on the flanks unselfishly provided the assist for the second goal in injury time.



Following a goalless first half, Corey Baird opened the scoring after the hour mark with a brilliant finish.



Kwadwo Opoku took advantage of a defensive mix-up from Austin before laying the ball to Jose Cifuentes for his side's second.



Latif Blessing is in his third season with the Gold and Blacks and will be hoping to help LAFC to success, with Opoku making sure he earns more playtime after an impressive opening day performance.