Sports News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Latif Amadou scores for Al-Khaleej in a narrow win over Al-Jubail

Ghana international Latif Amadou

Ghanaian international Latif Amadou was on a target on Monday evening when his Al-Khaleej outfit defeated Al-Jubail FC in a friendly encounter.



Following a length break from football as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, clubs in the gulf are currently preparing to return to action.



In line with that, they have been training in the past few weeks and playing friendly games to get their players prepared for the return of football.



Though Ghanaian striker Latif Amadou did not start the friendly game, he was introduced at the break when his team was drawing.



An impressive performance from the forward saw him score the only goal to sum up an impressive game from Al-Khaleej.



The game is the fourth friendly match played by Amadou and his team since they resumed training after the Covid-19 break.



The club has now won 2 and lost 2 of the games as well.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.