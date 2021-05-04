Latest from Hearts of Oak’s Pobiman Project

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Accra Hearts of Oak’s Pobiman Academy Project is nearing completion according to the latest exclusive photos seen by 3Sports.



Checks done by 3Sports reveal that the project will be completed by September 2021.



The project, which will seek to improve the welfare of the playing body, technical and auxiliary staff, and other key stakeholders, started last year by local contractors before Turkish firm Prefabex Limited took over to continue with the second phase.



The ultramodern training complex when completed will have a Staff Residence, Senior Housing Unit, GYM, Training Centers, Laundry, Swimming Pool, Lockers, Toilet Facilities, Kitchen, and a Dining Hall.











