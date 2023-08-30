Late start of GPL affecting our performance in Africa - Karim Zito

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Head coach of Dreams FC, Abdul Karim Zito has disclosed that the late start of the BetPawa Ghana Premier League is affecting the performance of Ghanaian clubs participating in the CAF Inter-Club Competitions.



Despite advancing to the second round of the CAF Confederation Cup via a 3-2 victory over Guinea's Milo FC, Zito acknowledged that his team are not a fine article yet.



Speaking at the press conference after Dreams FC's 2-1 victory in Accra, Coach Zito expressed disappointment with Ghana's league schedule, which he believes adversely affects the readiness of teams for CAF competitions.



"We are not playing the league so the match fitness is not there and the other countries are playing the league so here we have to sit down and look at our calendar so it will help those who qualify for Africa," Zito stated.



"I am in Ghana preparing for Africa but I don’t have anyone to play against. Samartex considered me because the two managers used to be my assistants, Black Galaxies it was because of Didi Dramani, Heart of Lions, their coach used to be my assistant. He’s my boy so you see they agreed to help” he added



Dreams FC will face Sierra Leone's FC Kallon in the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup.



