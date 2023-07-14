Late Samuel Otoo goes home on Saturday

Sports News of Friday, 14 July 2023

Source: footballmadeinghana.com.gh

The final funeral rites of the later Samuel Kofi Baah Otoo – father of Larry Opare Otoo, will be laid to rest on Saturday 15th July, 2023.



The pre-burial service for the late Samuel Otoo will take place at the Mount Zion Methodist Church in Sakumono near Tema at 7am.



The body will then proceed to the burial service immediately after the Church Service.



Moments after the burial service, the family will return to the church grounds for the final funeral rites of the late Samuel Otoo.



The late Samuel Otoo was born at Nsawam in the eastern region of Ghana to William Baah Otoo of blessed memory and Rosina Ama Amponsah Otoo.



Following his education from the Methodist Primary School in Nsawam to the Ernest Bruce Methodist Primary through to the Liberty Avenue Middle Boys at Adabraka and to the St. John’s Grammar school, Otoo’s working life started with oil distribution giants Mobil Oil Ghana.



He also worked with the Bank of Ghana after his university education at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi.



Otoo also played in the Bank of Ghana football team.



And though he was not so much interested in playing football professionally, he caught the attention of Accra Hearts of Oak and Accra Great Olympics.



Some of his compatriots were Thomas Kankam, Mike Alhassan, Joe Sam, Oblie Hammond and Mahama Acquah of Hearts of Oak fame.



Larry Opare Otoo, son of the late Samuel Otoo, has been a huge contributor to the sports industry in Ghana, playing several roles including being the CEO of Primeval Media, an event organizer and also as a media consultant for many organizations.