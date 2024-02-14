Late Ghanaian footballer Raphael Dwamena to be buried on Friday

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Late Ghanaian footballer, Raphael Dwamena will be buried on Friday, February 16, 2024, his family have disclosed.



According to the family, the player will be laid in state on Friday at Adjiringano Astro Turf in Accra at 7:00 GMT with the funeral following immediately after a private burial.



The Ghanaian striker passed away tragically after suffering a heart seizure on the pitch during Egnatia Rrogozhine's game against Partizani Tirana on November 11, 2023.



He was enjoying his best season in football since 2017/2018 when he scored 21 goals in 51 games for FC Zurich. Dwamena, before his devastating passing, scored 12 goals and provided one assist in 12 games in the 2023/2024 season.



He joined Egnatia in January 2023 on an initial one-and-a-half-year deal. He scored 12 goals and provided 9 assists in 24 games in his first six months at the club.





