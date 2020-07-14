Sports News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Laryea Kingston urges Kwadwo Asamoah to leave Inter Milan

Inter Milan defender Kwadwo Asamoah

Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston has urged Kwadwo Asamoah to leave Inter Milan this summer.



Asamoah, 31, has struggled for game time under Antonio Conte after returning from injury.



The former Juventus ace has made just eight appearances in Serie A this season.



His last outing was in a 0-0 draw with AS Roma in December last year.



Reports in Italy suggest that the 2010 Champions League winners has set their sight on Emerson and Marcos Alonso from Chelsea.



“For me, I think he still has years ahead of him. So far, he’s done very well for himself but he still has some years in him if he makes up his mind,” Kingston told Goal.



“My only problem is he’s not playing regular football now. That’s my only worry. But if he finds himself a club where he can play week in week out, trust me he still possesses a lot of qualities.



“He plays wing-back or left full-back but sometimes he goes up and you can see he has the eye for assists and sometimes he can also strike.



“It would be good for him to move to a team where he would be able to play in his comfortable position – No.10 or around the box. He can be great and get to the peak that he wants to be.



“For me, I think Kwadwo Asamoah is a No.10 player, behind the striker because that was where I saw him play from the beginning and he did very well.



“Even when he was with Udinese, he was playing in that position and was doing very well. But sometimes, as a player, if you go to a team and a coach puts you in another position, you have to be a little bit professional.



“No.10 is where he feels comfortable and when you ask him today, he will say the same thing.”



Galatasary and Fenerbahce have all expressed their interest in signing the former Udinese Calcio star.





