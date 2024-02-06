Laryea Kingston urges Ghanaians to tone down on calls for Kobbie Mainoo to play for Ghana

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has urged Ghanaians to tone down on calls for English midfielder of Ghanaian descent, Kobbie Mainoo, to play for Ghana.



The 18-year-old is now just getting into the spotlight after featuring in 9 Premier League matches and scoring one goal.



While recognising the 18-year-old's potential and the valuable attributes he could bring to the national team, Kingston underscored the importance of seamlessly integrating the young talent into the team's culture and philosophy before extending an invitation.



“Here is a case where we have a young boy coming up and he is doing well with Manchester United and all of a sudden Ghanaians say we should bring him. Have we thought about integration, how many times has he even come to Ghana?” he asked in an interview with Graphic Sports.



Ghana missed out on a place in the Round of 16 after finishing third in a group consisting of Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.



The Black Stars lost 2-1 to Cape Verde before back-to-back 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique confirmed Ghana’s elimination from the tournament.