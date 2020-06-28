Sports News of Sunday, 28 June 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Laryea Kingston tours US to assess Right to Dream Academy model

Ex-Ghana international Laryea Kingston has heaped praise on Tullow Oil for their partnership with the Right to Dream Academy to produce the next generation of stars.



Kingston, a coach at the Old-Akrade based soccer academy, recently embarked on a trip to the United States where several graduates are on sponsorship combining education and soccer.



He was joined by the Executive Vice President of Tullow Oil, Kweku Awotwi, to visit some of their partner schools.



As many as 30 Right to Dream girls and boys have won full scholarships to high schools and ivy league universities in the United States and the UK.



"I had known about Right to Dream for a long time and always respected what they do for the kids. For them, it is not just about football but their education and their character development," Kingston said.



"The trip was unbelievable. The opportunity these kids are getting, in my time we did not have that opportunity. It was humbling and inspiring to see the kids and what they are achieving and then getting to meet their families in Ghana."



"You can see that the professional players coming out of Right to Dream are not just talented but also ambassadors.



"That is why I enjoy working with them so much. They are the next generation of leaders for our country."



Tullow is the headline education partner for the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana over the past six years.





