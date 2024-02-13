Laryea Kingston sets the record straight on captaincy dispute comments

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Former Ghanaian footballer Laryea Kingston has swiftly moved to clarify statements attributed to him regarding the captaincy dispute involving Andre Ayew and Asamoah Gyan.



Some media reports weeks back suggested Laryea said Andre Ayew forcefully took the captaincy away from Gyan in 2019.



Expressing disappointment over the misrepresentation of his comments, Kingston emphasized that his remarks were taken out of context and did not imply any wrongdoing on Ayew’s part.



In a recent interview with Graphic Sports, Kingston, 43, explained that his words were meant to highlight the challenges faced by past players who felt mistreated during their time with the national team.



He clarified that his personal experiences, particularly concerning his exclusion from World Cup participation, were not directly linked to the captaincy issue between Ayew and Gyan.



"I was describing the trauma I went through during the days, I was mistreated for being denied the chance to play in the World Cup, not what has been attributed to me," Kingston stated.



"I never mentioned the captaincy issue as has been attributed to me.”