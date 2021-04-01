Laryea Kingston's talented son tells it all on Sports Check

Sports News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Jacob Kingston, the son of former Black Stars player, Laryea Kingston joins us for this edition of Sports Check.



Despite playing for his father's football club, Kingstep FC, Jacob believes in charting his own course to becoming a great player rather than walking in his father's shoes.



In the exclusive interview on Sports Check, Jacob reveals how difficult it was playing for his father and coach, Laryea Kingston.



According to him, his father's dreams of seeing him play at the highest level is a daunting task which demands that he works harder as a player each day.



Laryea Kingston’s son who wears the number 31 jersey for Great Olympics is set to become one of the striking weapons for the ‘Accra Landlords’ in the second round of the Ghana Premier League.



Like a chip of the old block, Jacob has similarities to his father as he likes to operate from the flanks during an attack and also he has a thing for set-pieces.



Jacob Kingston joined Great Olympics with Rodney Appiah who also happens to be the son of former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah.



The two players moved to their new club from KingStep FC a club owned and coached by their fathers.



According to him, he's ready to battle against the likes of Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko to ensure Great Olympics achieves its target of winning the Premier League.



Wondering why he hasn't played for any of the national youth sides despite being 23 years old and what inspired him to join Great Olympics?



Well, Jacob Kingston tells it all in this edition of Sports Check on GhanaWeb with Joseph Adamafio.



