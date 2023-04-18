Laryea Kingston revives ailing Ghana U-17 side with success at Uefa Tournament

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana player Laryea Kingston has proven to have the magic touch needed to revive the Black Starlets after their flawless run at the UEFA U16 Development Tournament.



The Black Starlets rounded up their tournament with a third win in three matches after beating Switzerland 3-2 on Tuesday morning.



Kingston has been working with Karim Zito as the technical team of the U17 side as Ghana builds a new squad for upcoming international assignments.



Ever since the former Hearts of Oak player joined the technical bench, the Black Starlets have been molded into an unbeatable side as seen at the competition in Serbia.



During Ghana's 3-2 victory over Spain, Kingston in seen issuing instructions leading to the Black Starlets' second goal against the Europeans. The build-up was crisp with incisive one-touch passes.



The Ghanaian football legend has been the brain behind the swashbuckling football by the U17 national team.



The Black Starlets began the tournament with a 4-0 win over host Serbia before a hard-fought 3-2 win against Spain.



Ghana last qualified for Africa U17 Cup of Nations in 2017 but with Kingston at the helm of affair, there is hope he will lead the team back to the youth championship.