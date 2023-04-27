Laryea Kingston receives massive endorsement to have successful coaching career

Sports News of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghanaian winger, Laryea Kingston has received massive endorsement from the head coach of the Black Starlets, Karim Zito to have a successful coaching career.



Laryea Kingston who is Karim Zito’s assistant at the national under-17 team has impressed his boss who has passed a vote of confidence in him to reach the apex of soccer coaching.



Karim Zito admitted that Laryea Kingston, like every young coach still has some developments to make in his coaching career but is adamant that the ex-Black Stars player will be one of Ghana’s most celebrated technical brains.



“He has a future in coaching. Like everybody, he has his shortcomings but in the course of our work together, I will be mentoring him. I was once like him, very aggressive. Seriously, he is a very good coach,” Zito told DelaSoka TV.



Laryea Kingston and Karim Zito had their first assignment together in the UEFA U-16 tournament held in Serbia earlier this month.



The duo produced magic as the Black Starlets won the tournament after picking three wins in three games at the tournament.



Ghana began the competition with a 4-0 mauling of host country Serbia before picking up 3-2 wins against Switzerland and Spain.



Laryea Kingston was singled out for praise by many Ghanaians who commended him for steering the team to the title.



In his playing days, Laryea Kingston was known for his skills and incisive crosses. His showboating in the 2008 AFCON match against Nigeria is one that easily comes to mind whenever he is mentioned.



In an interview with GhanaWeb last year, Laryea Kingston outlined his vision of participating in the World Cup and winning the AFCON with Ghana as a coach.









KPE