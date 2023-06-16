Laryea Kingston meets Ayew brothers ahead of Madagascar trip

Sports News of Friday, 16 June 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Black Stars midfielder, Laryea Kingston spent time with the Ayew brothers ahead of their trip to Madagascar for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Kingston charged the experienced brothers to make sure Ghana seals qualification for AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast and hopeful end the country's trophy drought next year.



"Amazing chat with the Ayews," Kingston wrote on Instagram.



Andre and Jordan Ayew are two of the most experienced players in the current squad, having played at multiple international tournaments with the Black Stars.



The eldest of the Ayew brothers, Andre has played in two AFCON finals as Ghana lost to Egypt and Ivory Coast while in younger sibling featured in the 2015 defeat to the Elephants.



The four-time African champions need just a point to secure qualification to the tournament.



The team has been training in Accra since Monday and will leave the country on Friday for the penultimate Group E game on Sunday in Antananarivo.