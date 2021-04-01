Laryea Kingston guides Right to Dream U-18 to beat Zamalek

Sports News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Laryea Kingston on Friday guided the Right to Dream Academy U-18 team to beat Zamalek U-18 3-1 in a friendly match.



This is the second straight win for the former Ghana international after recording a 3-1 win over Arab Contractors.



Right to Dream are touring Egypt for the first time following an investment of $120m by an Egyptian conglomerate worth billions of dollars.



The talent production hub are set to scale up their operations in Ghana while launching a new outfit in Egypt.



The renowned Ghanaian academy Right to Dream announced a long-term partnership with Man Capital Group as the football outfit expands its operations to the North African country and other places of the World.



Right To Dream will now build an academy in Egypt, for boys and girls, with construction on the site in West Cairo set to begin this year ahead of an intended intake of students next year.