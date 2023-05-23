Laryea Kingston explains why Ghana’s U17 concede more goals in matches

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Assistant coach for Ghana’s under-17 side, Laryea Kingston has addressed issues on why the Black Starlets concede more goals in matches.



The Black Starlets have been on a rampage scoring goals in matches in recent times, however, the concern for many has been how the team concedes more goals in matches.



However, speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, Kingston stressed that the Black Starlets side play attacking football hence the opponents also get chances at times.



He explained that what the team tries to do most is to score more goals to exceed the goals conceded.



“Whatever you do you will have critiques and I accept it 110%. One thing we should know is our style of play. We are an attacking team. We played 8 matches, we scored 31 goals. The least we scored is three goals,” Kingston said.



“People always say Ghana is a one goal project team, now we scoring goals and definitely opponents will also have opportunity to score. At the end of the day, we will make sure we come out with a win and always ahead of the opponent,” he added.



Alluding to Pep Guardiola’s style of play, Kingston said, “Man City score goals but when you calculate the goals they’ve conceded its almost half of what they have scored.”



The Black Starlets played at the UEFA U-16 tournament in Serbia where they conquered the tourney winning all their matches. The team also played Saudi Arabia in two friendlies which they won as well.



JNA/OGB



