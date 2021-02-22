Sports News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Laryea Kingston deserves the Hearts of Oak job - Mohammed Polo

Former Ghana International, Laryea Kingston

Hearts of Oak legend Mohammed Polo has backed former Ghana International Laryea Kingston to be the next head coach of the club.



The Ghana Premier League giants are currently without a head coach following the mass resignation of the technical team led by Kosta Papic a week ago.



The resignation was followed by protest from the fans on how the Togbe Afede Board and management were running the club.



Mohammed Polo, also a former coach of the club says Laryea Kingson has the experience and skills to manage the club when given the opportunity and support.



“Laryea has tasted football before so he has the requisite skills and experience to become a good manager”, he told Light FM.



“This is an opportunity for him to be successful as a young manager. Grinding success at Hearts or Kotoko will certainly make you so let's see what he brings on board”, he added.



Hearts of Oak fans have demanded the Board to only appoint a local coach for the club.



The team is currently being coached by Samuel Nii Noi, the youth team coach for Hearts of Oak and assisted by former Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Kingston.



Hearts ended their four-game winless run on Sunday against Ebusua Dwarfs at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 15.



A brace from Victor Aidoo and Isaac Mensah ensured Hearts of Oak handed Ebusua Dwarfs their first defeat against an Accra-based side in the ongoing campaign



The Phobians will lock horns with their bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko on matchday 16 at the Accra Sports Stadium this weekend.