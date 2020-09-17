Sports News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Laryea Kingston commends McDan Group for funding Teshie sports complex

Laryea Kingston, former Black Stars player

Laryea Kingston, a former Black Stars player has commended McDan Group, a Ghanaian transportation and logistics company for funding the renovation of the Teshie Star Park into a multi-purpose sports complex.



McDan is investing GHc30m in the project to be build by the Wembley Sports Construction Company and expected to be completed in six months.



The project would feature two artificial pitches, ceremonial sheds, spectator stands, changing rooms, floodlights, basketball pitch, washrooms, and hostel.



Mr. Kingston in an interview with the GNA Sports lauded the initiative, stressing that the project would complement government’s agenda of one district, one AstroTurf.



He thanked all stakeholders that made the start of the project possible, saying the completed project would develop the play of the young talents in the community for better performance.



“If you play on a good pitch it will definitely bring the best out of you. We did not get a quality pitch in our time, yet we manage to make it at the highest level, this facility will help the young talents to exhibit their skills well”, he said.



He said the facility would not only improve the potentials of the young footballers, but also help the coaches to executive their technical acumen smoothly without any hitches.



“The European teams has good pitches and that is why they develop young players better than the developing countries where we have better quality but poor infrastructure”, he added.



Laryea Kingston is a former player of Accra Great Olympics, Accra Hearts of Oak, Terek Grozny, KyrilIa Sovetov Samara and Lokomotiv Moscow in Russia, Hearts of Midlothian in Scotland, Hapoel Be’er Sheva and Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel.



He also had stints with Dutch side Vitesse Arnheim and Phoenix FC in Major League Soccer in the US.



He is now a Coach of Right to Dream.

