Laryea Kingston accuses former Heart manager of instigating fans against him

Sports News of Saturday, 29 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Retired Ghanaian footballer Laryea Kingston has accused former Heart of Midlothian boss Csaba Laszlo of inciting the fans against him during his time with the club.



The 40-year-old played three seasons in the Scottish Premier League for Hearts before leaving the club in 2010 to join Vitesse.



Kingston had recurring injury problems at a point in time in his career whilst playing for Hearts.



According to the former Ghana International, Coach Csaba Kaszlo instigated things in the minds of the fans accusing him that he was only there for the money and not the team.



Kingston said: “I wouldn’t say it was unfair because the fans believed that I had what it took to help the team win.



“But it got to the point that season when I was having injury challenges.



“I was having hamstring problems and my body couldn’t take it anymore because of the load I put on myself.



“I wasn’t smart enough to manage it, playing the games with my national team and at club level. I wasn’t smart enough but I also wasn’t even paying attention or listening to the physios at Hearts.



“I wanted to push on when they asked me to slow down, so I ended up having a lot of injuries. That’s when the fans were not happy with me missing games.



“I will say injuries are going to happen to every player but it was Laszlo who instigated all those things to the fans. He put things in the fans’ heads, that I wasn’t there to sacrifice for the team, that I was just there for the money and all those things.







“The fans had every right to be angry because they didn’t know what was happening in my life or inside.



“But Laszlo made it hard for me and made the fans think I wasn’t happy to play for the club. I’m not going to blame the fans but I’m very happy Jim Jefferies gave me that chance again. Before I left Hearts I was enjoying my football and played in all the games.



“I was looking forward to extending my contract and even finishing my career at Hearts, so it was disappointing I left. But trust me, I still have Hearts close to my heart".“It was Jim who made me feel alive again with Hearts.”