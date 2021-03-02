Golf News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: GNA

Lartey-Gberbie wins Tema AGM Special Golf

The match was played at Tema, Sunday [File photo]

Tei Lartey-Gberbie returned a net score of 75 to win the Tema Country Golf Club Annual General Meeting (AGM) Special Golf Championship played at Tema on Sunday.



The other prize in that category was won by E.T. Mensah who returned a net score of 79.



In the Group ‘B’ segment, Christ Aidoo came first with 72 net, Felix Akuamoah took the second position with 73 net while Dennis Etwi-Barimah came third with 75 net.



Margaret Owusu Baah won the only prize in the Ladies Group ‘A’ when she returned a net score of 81, while Naomi Teye-Lartey won the Group ‘B’ segment with 68 net with Patricia Adusei Poku taking the second position with 69 net.



Kofi Asamoah won the Seniors category with 78 net while Adelaide Owusu-Adjapong emerged champion in the Nine–Hole segment with an impressive score of 34 net.



Nana Dr. Ani Agyei, Outgoing Captain of the Tema Country Golf Club thanked the Committee members of the club for the support he had enjoyed from them over the years.



He expressed the hope that the new executive members would work very hard to ensure the completion of all the projects.