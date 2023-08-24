Langabel reveals identity of two GFA officials who sacked him from Black Stars job

Sports News of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deposed ‘chief drummer’ of the Black Stars, Joseph Langabell has alleged that the plot to remove him from his position was allegedly hatched by Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association, Samuel Anim Addo, and self-acclaimed Chief of Staff of the FA, Michael Osekre.



Langabell claims that his dismissal from the Black Stars was communicated to him by the two men who claimed that the decision was reached after they received information of his alleged acts within the Black Stars camp.



He said that after being informed of the decision, he sought clarifications from the two GFA officials over the decision but they could not tell him.



“I don’t know what I did to the Kurt Okraku administration. In the previous administrations, we used to come together to talk about how to grow the game. I was in the system before he came but after the elections, they told me that I used to put weed in my drum.



“Osekre and Anim Addo called me about it and asked them how they got to hear. They couldn’t give me any answer about the source of their information. I told them they’ve just made up their mind to sack me from the team, they shouldn’t peddle claims that someone informed that I have been doing this and that,” he said.



Langabel also responded to allegations that he used to supply players of the Black Stars Indian hemp and sex-enhancement drugs during tournaments.



“Kwesi Nyantakyi was the president of the FA and a lawyer by profession. Do you think Kwesi Nyantakyi is a fool to bring someone who will polarize and destroy the players? Thirteen years after Kwesi Nyantakyi’s administration, did you see anyone catch me at the airport for carrying substance?



“Did any player come out to make such allegations against me? Have you heard a player say that they don’t need me in camp again? So those who said those things, how did they get the information? For those who said that jealousy go shame, way go quench,” he said.



Langabell’s close association with the Black Stars came to an end following the arrival of the Kurt Okraku administration.



As part of the reformation of the Black Stars and other national teams, Langabell was cut off from the team and not allowed an inch closer to the team.



In the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar, Langabell unusually pitched camp with the rest of the supporters who were airlifted to the tournament.







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



KPE