Soccer News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Landlord evicts GPL side Elmina Sharks from his residence

Elmina Sharks players

Reports in the local media indicate that some players of Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks have been evicted from their residence due to the failure of the management team to pay rent for the past 11 months.



The 18-bedroom apartment was rented out to the team for GH¢3,500 per month.



According to the landlord, who gave his name as Richard, the Ghana Premier League side has failed to pay him for the past 11 months and all attempts to reach the management of the team for his money has proved futile thus the decision to evict the tenants.



It has been reported that the management of the team is planning to house the evicted players at the Nduom Sports Stadium.



It is understood that the players are currently not in camp due to the cancellation of the season, thus management has been given up to Sunday to evacuate their things from the building.

