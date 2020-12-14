You are here: HomeSports2020 12 14Article 1133246

Sports News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Lamptey has been left out for precautionary reasons - Brighton coach Graham Potter

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach, Graham Potter has revealed that he left out right-back Tariq Lamptey against Leicester for precautionary reasons.

Lamptey has been a bright light for the side since joining them in January. He has played a healthy number of matches as a starter.

But he was not used as the team lost 3-0 to Leicester on Sunday. The coach has explained the reasoning behind the decision.

"It's a shame we haven't got Tariq Lamptey but that is purely precautionary," he stated.

"We have a lot of games coming up so we have to be careful with the players."

Lamptey is eligible to feature for the Black Stars should he reject a chance to play for England.

