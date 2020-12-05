Sports News of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Lampard preferred Thomas Partey to Rice during the transfer window - Report

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard had given the green light to bid for Thomas Partey during the summer transfer window according to reports.



Chelsea didn't make a move for the deputy captain of the Black Stars, and he left Atletico Madrid for Arsenal on the October deadline.



Partey has shown signs of his consistency, especially in the 1-0 win of Arsenal over Manchester United, but is currently injured.



It is now possible to pressure Chelsea to pay a huge fee for Rice and to push against all other alternatives, having missed out on Partey.



Arsenal will be delighted to have beaten Chelsea to Partey's signature.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.