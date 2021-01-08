Lampard confirms Kante injury blow

Sports News of Friday, 8 January 2021
Frank Lampard has confirmed N'Golo Kante has a hamstring problem but is hopeful that his injury isn't too serious with his star midfielder key to turning around a run of poor form.
Chelsea's manager is under increasing pressure following a bad run that has seen his side win just one of their last six Premier League matches.
Kante has been ever-present during the run, starting the last four games in a 10-day period.
After being hit by injury last season, Kante had stayed fit until now, but he joins Reece James and Andreas Christensen on the injured list ahead of the FA Cup third-round clash with Morecambe at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
"Reece James is out for the game, although he will be training with us tomorrow," Lampard said. "It's the same as Andreas Christensen, and Kante is out also with a minor hamstring injury. So he misses this game and is suspended for Fulham anyway, so we'll get him right. Those three are out."
Christensen's injury came in the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa as a heavily rotated team dropped points against Dean Smith's high-flying side.
Anwar El Ghazi's equalizer was hotly debated as he scored while Christensen was down which left Chelsea short in defense. The Danish defender came in from some criticism after the collision with Jack Grealish, who got up while he stayed down injured.
Even Blues legend and now-Aston Villa assistant coach John Terry took to Instagram to criticize the defender, but Lampard thinks it is harsh in light of his knee problem.
"It was from that moment in the Villa game," Lampard added. "It’s probably a typical modern-day reaction where Andreas has taken stick. He’s out but the injury isn’t too bad which is good news for him. He’ll be back training with us tomorrow.”
Interestingly, Andreas Christensen had a scan on his knee a few days ago after the collision with Jack Grealish. He played through the pain for the last part of the match. It might put some of the analysis on his performance in a new light... #CFC https://t.co/Seq2pcuiYT— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 4, 2021