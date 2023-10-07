Lack of playing time, others - Kevin-Prince Boateng reveals tough moments at Tottenham Hotspur

Sports News of Saturday, 7 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghanaian international Kevin-Prince Boateng says his time at English side Tottenham Hotspur was one of his toughest moments in his playing as a young footballer.



At age 20, Boateng crossed paths from German Bundesliga outfit Hertha BSC to join Martin Jol’s Tottenham Hotspur in July 2007 for a reported fee worth £5.4 million.



However, the German-born Ghanaian failed to break into the first team due to the squad in-depth, and saw limited playing time which forced him to complete a loan back to Germany where he joined Borussia Dortmund in 2009.



Boateng made only 14 appearances for The Lilywhites from 2007 to 2009 and according to him, he fell out with Coach Martin Jol despite the interest of Sporting Direct Damien Comolli and Chairman Daniel Levy which propelled him to join the London-based club.



Speaking to Vibes with FIVE podcast, Boateng said, “At that time, Daniel Levy and Damien Comolli wanted me because they wanted to build a youth team like Arsenal but Martin Jol didn’t want me. After a week training with the team, getting to familiarize myself with my teammates, Martin Jol called me to his office to compliment my talent but I don’t really need you. You will be around but you won’t play and I was just a 20 year-old who has left his family back in Germany”



“This was one of the toughest moments in my career. It did affect my training and I told myself then let me enjoy the city. I bought cars, and searched for happiness around and I was nervous and always in the stands at the White Hart Lane. Back then, there was a misunderstanding between Comolli and Jol because players that Comolli rough, Jol did not use them. I had my name and locker in the first team dressing room changed and it was given to Giovanni Dos Santos so I joined Team B”, he added.



Kevin-Prince Boateng announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 36 in August 2023, having played for Ghana during the 2010 and 2014 World Cups in South Africa and Brazil respectively.



He was capped 15 times for Ghana and scored two goals for the Black Stars.





LSN/AW