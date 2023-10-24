Lack of consistency affecting Black Stars performance - Augustine Ahinful

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Former Black Stars striker, Augustine Ahinful has attributed the Ghana Black Stars' recent string of lacklustre performances to inconsistent player invitations to the national team.



Ahinful argued that the team's progress would be hindered until the coaching staff recognizes the need to establish a core group of players around which to build the team, as opposed to continually altering the squad.



In an interview with Graphic Sports, Ahinful expressed his concerns about the frequent changes in the squad, suggesting that it reflected a lack of a coherent plan. He emphasized that this approach was not conducive to developing a formidable national team.



"Our team lacks consistency; we keep changing our team too frequently," Arhinful remarked. "In the national team, you can't continually change players. When you do that, issues arise."



He pointed out that during Stephen Appiah's era, there was remarkable success due to consistency. Fans and observers could easily predict the squad for each camp, unlike the current scenario where players are called up in a seemingly random manner.



"Everyone talks about Stephen Appiah's era and their achievements before we qualified for the World Cup. Yes, because there was consistency," Arhinful explained. "During that period, every call-up included players like John Mensah, John Paintsil, Laryea Kingson, Stephen Appiah, Sulley Muntari, and Michael Essien, so there was consistency."



