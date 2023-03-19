LaLiga set to unveil grassroot football in Ghana

Sports News of Sunday, 19 March 2023

LaLiga is set to roll out LaLiga grassroot in Ghana, a programme which will offer football opportunities for talents in Ghana and beyond.



This was revealed during an engagement held by LaLiga Ghana and Nigeria representatives with the Ghanaian media in Accra on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.



The programme is to support, promote and strengthen grassroots football worldwide.



The Communication and Project Coordinator for LaLiga Global Initiative, Ayodeji Adegbenro said they have thought of the initiative in some other parts of the African countries namely Nigeria, South Africa, among others but want to kick start the programme in Ghana.



“We thought of this stuff in Nigeria and some other parts of Africa but we are keen to actually start with Ghana because Ghana is a very important country to LaLiga and the LaLiga projects”, he explained.



“We’ve had the project in South Africa, Zambia, Nigeria and Cameroon. We don’t have Ghana yet but hopefully, very soon Ghana will show up. An example of one of our projects is LaLiga egalite in Cameroon. It is basically a youth league for girls that started about two years ago. We train grassroots female coaches to train these girls”, he added.



They’ve had talks with the GFA and Sports Ministry and expect to pilot the project in Ghana to help with the development of grassroot football.



“We’ve had meetings with the GFA and the Sports Ministry and we are hoping to replicate some of these projects in Ghana to aid the development of football at grassroots level,” he said.



