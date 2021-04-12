LaLiga hosts El Clásico viewing party for football lovers in Accra

Sports News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: Chris Koney, Contributor

Football fans and key sports journalists were treated to an evening of fun and football during the El Clasico viewing party that took place over the weekend.



The event which was held at the Spanish Embassy garden in Accra had dignitaries such as the Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku, ex Black Stars midfielder, Derek Boateng, ex Nigerian midfielder and LaLiga Ambassador, Mutiu Adepoju in attendance.



Welcoming guests to the event, the Deputy Head of Mission, Spanish Embassy, Rafael Rodriguez-Ponga, emphasized that the event represents the shared love of football by Spaniards and Ghanaians. He added: ‘This speaks about Spaniards and about Ghanaians, we like to enjoy sports, we like to enjoy football. This is a show of our core values, it also shows we are a united team. This is not just about football, it’s also about all the brilliant opportunities that LaLiga brings, this is something we have to develop, we have been working here in Ghana with the GFA and some Clubs, and with LaLiga on board, we will be on a road to success’.



Nadim Ghanem-Pares, President of the Spain Ghana Chamber of Commerce encouraged Ghanaian companies to look at possible trade ties with Spain and by extension, LaLiga. ‘Geographically, Spain is the European Country closest to Ghana, and we cannot forget our wonderful football that unites us so much to Ghana, because we know LaLiga is enjoyed so much over here, and we believe LaLiga will have a fantastic experience rolling out its project here with our support’.



Also speaking at the event, the LaLiga Global Network Delegate for Ghana and Nigeria, Desmond Chiji expressed his optimism about the possible partnerships between LaLiga and various stakeholders in Ghana. ‘Ghana is a very important country to LaLiga, Ghanaians are passionate about football, and we want to tap into that energy’.



Guests at the event were also treated to a private viewing of El Clásico which saw Real Madrid defeating Barcelona 2-1.











