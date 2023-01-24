La Liga African MVP award: Inaki Williams, three other Black Stars players nominated

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars forward Inaki Williams along with three other colleagues have been nominated in La Liga's African MVP mid-season award.



The others Ghanaian players on the list include Joseph Aidoo, Baba Iddrisu, and Abdul Mumin.



The Ghanaian quartet will battle other African players like Bono, Samuel Chukwueze, Youssef En-Nesyri, Franck Kessié, Ilaix Moriba, and others for the award.



Inaki Williams, for Athletic Bilbao this season, has scored five goals and provided assists in 18 appearances.



Centre-back, Joseph Aidoo has also made 18 appearances for bottom-placed Celta Vigo, scoring one goal.



Real Mallorca midfielder, Baba Iddrisu has played 15 games while young centre-back, Abdul Mumin has featured four times for his new side Rayo Vallecano.



EE/SARA