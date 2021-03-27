LOC for 2023 African Games engages online sports writers

Sports News of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Dr Kwaku Ofosu Asare, the chairman of the Local Organizing Committee for the 2023 African Games has assured the media of the committees resolve to deliver a successful competition.



Dr Kwaku Ofosu Asare in a media engagement with some electronic sports writers emphasized the role of the media in achieving their targets.



He also used the opportunity to update the media and Ghanaians on steps taken by the committee towards delivering the tournament.



He explained the mandate of the committee which is to organize and host the event and to convert a 50,000-capacity stadium which will be built for the games into a University for Sport for Development. “With our mandate to organize the African Games, we can’t do it without the E-Sports Media in the country. That is why we gathered here today to brief you on our mandate, and to create a relationship that will give you access to us for any information you may need,” Dr. Ofosu-Asare said.



“We have a mandate to Organize and Host the African Games and after the hosting of the games, we are to transform the facilities into a University and this University will be a University of Sport and Development. “We are to take care of material preparations and the organization of all the sporting events. We are to organize culture events and all that.



“The Africa Union mandates us to use the games for African Sports Movement and by that promote the ideals of Peace, Unity, Excellent Olympism and Olympism in sports.



“We are going to build 50,000 capacity multipurpose Olympic stadium at Borteyman which will be use to host the Games,” he added.



He revealed further that Ghana’s team for the tournament will be set by close of the year and 4th place finish has been set as target for Team Ghana.



The interaction between the E-Sports Writers and the LOC provided a question-and-answer session to clear doubts and some misconceptions about the operations of the LOC. Members of the LOC present at the meeting included Rex Brobbey a former Olympian and an accomplished sports event organizer, consultant Dr. Emmanuel Owusu Ansah, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the LOC and the leader of Team Ghana, Sports journalist Dan Kweku Yeboah, Communication Consultant Alhaji Ahmed Osman and Miss Joyce Datsa, a Sports Administrator.



The 13th edition of the African Games, formerly known as the All Africa Games, will involve 54 participating countries and 25 sporting disciplines.



The 2023 Africa Games will also serve as qualifier for the various disciplines for the 2024 Olympics Games in Paris, France.



