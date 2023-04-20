LOC for 2023 Africa Armwrestling Championship inaugurated

Other Sports of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Source: armwrestlingghana.com

The Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Evans Opoku Bobie on Wednesday, April 19, 2024 inaugurated the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 12th Africa Armwrestling Championship to be staged in Accra.



The 13-member committee will be chaired by Mohammed Adjei Sowah, Director of Research at the Office of the President, and former Mayor of Accra.

The Deputy Minister charged the committee to work hard and make Ghana proud by hosting a successful and eventful competition.



He assured the LOC of government and the ministry’s support to make Ghana’s national Armwrestling team succeed as the competition is a qualifier for the Africa Games.



The Chairman, Adjei Sowah, would be assisted by Mr Edwin Amankwah, Businessman as Vice Chairman with Pharm. Kofi Addo-Agyekum, DCOP Lydia Donkor of the Ghana Police Service, Nii Otoo Larkyne,Ghana Immigration Service, Mrs Gifty Oware-Aboagye of the National Service Secretariat as members.



The rest are Dr Prince Pambo - Medical (Anti-Doping), Dr Marc Dzradosi, Robert Appiah Ameyaw of KLM, Jonathan Lambert Awuletey of Qatar Airways, Richard Oppong Ansong, Businessman, Hubert Leo-Mensah from the National Sports Authority, and Rhodaline Owusu Ansong of the MoYS.



Chairman of the LOC on behalf of the committee, thanked the Executive Board of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation and the Armwrestling Federation of Africa as well as the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Sports Authority for the confidence reposed in them.



He mentioned that they will give out the best for Ghana to host one of the memorable sporting event in the country.



The Mayor of Accra, Hon. Elizabeth Sackey indicated that Accra is ready for Africa and her office will do more to make the June event a memorable one.



Mr Charles Osei Asibey, President of Africa and Ghana Armwrestling Federation thanked the members for accepting to serve on the committee and assured them of his maximum assistance and cooperation for a successful event.



The 12th edition of the Africa ARMWRESTLING Championship will be held from June 21-25, 2023 at the GNAT Hall.