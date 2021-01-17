Sports News of Sunday, 17 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVEUPDATES: WAFA vs Asante Kotoko & other games (GPL week 9)

Asante Kotoko SC

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Asante Kotoko will be playing away to West African Football Academy (WAFA) at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope today, January 17, 2021.



The Porcupine Warriors are going into this game on the back of their 2-0 win over Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday eight of the ongoing league.



WAFA on the other hand is coming into this game after their matchday eight defeat to Legon Cities by a lone goal at the Accra Sports Stadium about a week ago.



WAFA has promised to win the game against Asante Kotoko to honour the memory of their founder, Henri Wientjes who passed on a few days ago.



Elsewhere in Obuasi, AshantiGold will host Medeama SC at the Len Clay Sports Stadium.



Medeama will be looking forward to winning their second consecutive game against the Miners after beating Aduana Stars at the Akoon Community Park.



League leaders AshantiGold will want to maintain their top spot with a win against the Mauve and Yellows.



Follow our live updates below:



