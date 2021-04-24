LIVEUPDATES: Asante Kotoko VS Medeama

Sports News of Saturday, 24 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



First place Asante Kotoko will play their third home game since the start of the second round today April 24, 2021, at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.



The record holders of the Ghana Premier League will host Medeama today for the matchday 21 fixture in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



Two points separate the two teams as a win for the Mauve and Yellows will move them to the summit of the league table.



Asante Kotokoko on the other hand needs a win today to solidify their position on the league table as they aim to win the ongoing league trophy.



Follow the live updates below:



