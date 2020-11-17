Sports News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Sudan versus Ghana (AFCON Qualifiers)

A win today will send Ghana to the 2021 AFCON

Watch live the actions as Ghana play Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Sudan are hoping for revenge after falling to the Back Stars five days ago in Cape Coast, Ghana.



Sudan have just three points and a win today will move them close to Ghana and South Africa who are locked on nine points.



Andre Ayew and Richard Ofori who started Thursday’s match have been ruled out due to injury and suspension respectively.



Akonnor has drafted Majeed Ashimeru to fill the void left by Thomas Partey and the youngster made the trip for the second leg after missing out on the first one.



Ghana also have the experience of Fatau Dauda and Mubarak Wakaso who also missed the first leg.



Ghana need a win today to make the last two matches of qualifiers a mere formality as it will confirm their participation in the tournament.



Despite being ravaged by injuries, Akonnor has named a squad capable of getting something favourable against Sudan.



Jordan Ayew, John Boye and Wakaso have been named in the starting team.



The game will be played at the Hilal Stadium in Omdurman, Khartoum and you can watch it here









