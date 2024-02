Sports News of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sports journalist Saddick Adams is guest on this week’s episode of One On One on Metro TV hosted by Bridget Otoo.



Saddick Adams and a group of journalists are rallying Ghanaians for a protest slated for February 14, 2024, on the back of the decline in Ghanaian football in recent times.



