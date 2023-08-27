LIVESTREAMING: Medeama SC face Remo Stars (CAF Champions League)

Sports News of Sunday, 27 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s Medeama SC will have a tough hurdle to cross when they face Nigerian side Remo Stars in the second leg of the 2023/24 CAF Champions League at the Remos Sports Complex, Ikenna in Ogun State.



The Ghanaian contingent managed a narrow 1-0 win over their counterparts in the first leg played at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday, August, 20.



Forward Jonathan Sowah’s lone strike was enough for the yellow and mauve lads to secure all three points on home soil.



Both teams definitely have similar targets coming into this crunchy clash and that’s to secure qualification into the next stage of the competition where the winner of this tie will face Guinean giants Horoya AC.



Despite having the task of turning a goal deficit, Coach Daniel Ogunmodede looks very optimistic about a convincing win and strongly believes they will win the tie to progress to the next stage.



However, Coach Evans Adotey of Medeama says they are not intimidated but are focused on the game.









