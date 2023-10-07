LIVESTREAMING: Leonardo Foundation vrs Ex-Black Stars players (Charity match)

Sports News of Saturday, 7 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Leonard Foundation will today engage some Ex-Black Stars players in a charity game at the McDan Park in Accra on Saturday, October 7.



The game will be used to create awareness and also raise funds to support the Leonardo Foundation to undertake developmental projects.



Notable among Ex-Black Star players who are present to support and take part in the game are Asamoah Gyan, Baffour Gyan, Haminu Draman, Stephen Appiah, Ali Jara and John Painstil among others.





Watch the video below:



