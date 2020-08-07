Sports News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Kotoko unveil Nana Yaw Amponsah as CEO

Nana Yaw is being unveiled as Kotoko CEO

Watch the live actions from the Sports Hotel in Kumasi as Asante Kotoko unveil their new Chief Executive Officer.



Nana Yaw Amponsah is being outdoored as the club’s new CEO on a three year contract.



Nana Yaw will be in charge of the day-to-day activities of the club.



He is expected to supervise the grand plan to return the club to its glory days.



A major task of his administration will be to complete the on going construction of a world class facility at Adako Jachie





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.